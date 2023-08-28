Poland, Baltic states will completely close Belarus border if there is 'critical incident'
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 28-08-2023 16:18 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 16:16 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Poland and the Baltic states will close their borders with Belarus entirely if a 'critical incident' involving Wagner mercenaries takes place, Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK defence ministry: Kremlin may no longer fund Wagner Group
Polish government plans referendum asking if voters want 'thousands of illegal immigrants'
Polish government plans referendum asking if voters want ''thousands of illegal immigrants''
Polish government plans referendum asking if voters want 'thousands of illegal immigrants'
Poland arrests 2 Russians on allegations of spreading propaganda for the Wagner group