Sonia Gandhi to attend INDIA alliance meet in Mumbai

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi will attend this week's meeting of the INDIA bloc in Mumbai and the gathering will see the unveiling of the opposition grouping's logo, the party's Maharashtra unit president Nana Patole said on Monday.

Key leaders of the anti-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bloc, which has more than two dozen parties, will gather in a luxury hotel in suburban Mumbai on August 31 and September 1 in what will be their third huddle since coming together on a common platform for the first time in June in Patna.

Speaking to reporters here, Patole said, “Sonia Gandhi will attend the INDIA alliance meet in Mumbai.'' He said the alliance's official logo will be unveiled during the gathering, where opposition leaders will also discuss their agenda ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The first meeting of the bloc was held in June in Patna, while the second gathering in Bengaluru in July finalised its name -- Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

The grouping has been formed with the aim of taking on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2024 parliamentary polls.

