“My surname is Banerjee; We know to fight without surrendering to Delhi”: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee

Amid allegations of 'corruption' by the Opposition, Trinamool Congress national general secretary and the party Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee on Monday said that his surname is neither "Modi" nor "Mallya" and he is not a person to escape in face of any pressure. "While I was travelling for medical treatment, a rumour was spread claiming I would not return. My surname is not 'Modi, Choksi or Mallya'; It is Banerjee. We know how to keep fighting with our heads held high and without surrendering to Delhi. Fake news and lies are being circulated routinely using some sections of the press," Banerjee said while addressing a gathering on the occasion of the foundation of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, the students' wing of the party.

He further said that those engaging in media trials either do not believe in the due process of law or do not have the patience for it. "A day after I returned, ED officials were sent for a raid. During the raid, they uploaded 16 files to a computer. Now, if the CBI visits the same place after another 7 days and discovers those files, the smear campaign will begin. Those engaging in media trials either do not believe in the due process of law or do not have the patience for it. Is this not ragging?" he added.

Further, in a challenge to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Banerjee said that the leaders of the ruling party can come with a report card of their 9 years of tenure for a comparison with the TMC. "I have maintained that I am always ready for a debate on the basis of facts. BJP leaders can come with their report card on what they have done across the country for the past 9 years and I will come with our report card on the work done in Bengal in the past 12 years," he said.

He further said that if a single evidence surfaces about his involvement in any kind of corruption there will not be any requirement for further investigation or trial and he will voluntarily hang himself publicly. "I will reiterate that if there is an iota of evidence against me, no ED-CBI will be required. I will walk to the gallows and hang myself. Does anyone across the country have the audacity to say this?" Banerjee said.

Rubbishing the Opposition's allegations of massive violence unleashed by the state's ruling party in the recently concluded elections for the three-tier panchayat system in West Bengal, he said that there had been a record number of nominations by the opposition forces this time. "Even after that Trinamool Congress got elected in the majority of the seats in most districts. This would not have been possible without the spontaneous support of the people," Banerjee said.

He further said that his party will continue its fight to ensure a democratic and progressive government in Delhi. "And in this fight, the Trinamool Congress will play a key role," he added. (ANI)

