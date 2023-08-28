"Very clear that Shivraj govt of Madhya Pradesh is departing...": Brinda Karat

Reacting to the recent announcements made by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on reducing prices of electricity bills and providing LPG cylinders at the cost of Rs 450, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat on Monday said that the defeat of BJP government is certain in the upcoming assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh irrespective of the tactics he employs. Speaking to ANI, Brinda Karat said, "It is very clear that the BJP government of Madhya Pradesh is departing and only two months are left for the government. Now they are remembering and saying that we are giving Shagun to our sisters on Rakhi. You didn't give Shagun for 5 years and now today you are talking about Shagun (Freebies)."

"For five years Shivraj government looted the pockets of sisters by increasing the prices of gas cylinders. Today most of the women are not able to afford the cylinder as it costs Rs 1100 and now the MP government is giving at Rs 450," she added. She further stated the farewell journey of MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has begun now.

"The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh is making a mockery of people but I want to say that Shivraj Singh government's defeat is certain. Whatever Chouhan ji does, but now his farewell journey has started in Madhya Pradesh," the CPI leader said. Earlier, Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced to give Rs 250 over and above their monthly dole of Rs 1,000 for beneficiaries under the CM Ladli Behna Yojana in poll-bound state as a 'Rakhee' gift.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan further said that this was a special allowance from the CM for 1.25 crore women. He also said that the state government will provide domestic gas cylinders for Rs 450 for the month of Sawan, and efforts would be made to provide gas cylinders at the same subsidized rate in the future as well.

Madhya Pradesh is among the five states where assembly elections are scheduled to be held later this year. In the 2018 assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Congress emerged as the single largest party with 114 seats and BJP got 109 seats.

Nonetheless, in 2020, the Congress government lost the majority followed by the resignations of some MLAs. After this, the BJP formed the government in the state and Shivraj Singh Chouhan was reinstated as the Chief Minister. (ANI)

