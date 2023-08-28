Left Menu

Ten-time Nagaland MLA Noke Wangnao dies at 87

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 28-08-2023 17:54 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 17:54 IST
Ten-time Nagaland MLA Noke Wangnao dies at 87
Ten-time Nagaland MLA Noke Wangnao died at a hospital in Dimapur on Monday after a brief illness.

Wangnao, the oldest member of the current assembly, was 87 and survived by his wife and six children.

A staunch regionalist, Wangnao joined politics in 1974 and got elected from the Tapi constituency in Mon district 10 times. He served the state in various capacities, including as a minister.

Having been elected as a Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) candidate in the assembly elections in February, he served as an advisor for the Social Welfare Department till his death.

He died while undergoing treatment at the Christian Institute of Health Sciences and Research in Dimapur. State honors were given to him at his residence in Dimapur.

A host of leaders, including Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Deputy CM Y Patton, assembly speaker Sharingain Longkumer and NDPP president Chingwang Konyak, and members of civil society organisations paid him their tributes.

His mortal remains will be taken to his native place in Mon district for the last rites, family sources said.

Governor La Ganesan said that Wangnao was an able and dynamic leader committed to the welfare and upliftment of the people. ''His demise is an irreparable loss to the people of the state. His contribution as a true statesman to the people of Nagaland will be remembered for years to come,'' the governor said. The chief minister said that Wangnao's sacrifices and contributions to Nagaland and its people will be recorded in history for generations to come.

''May God Almighty grant solace to the members of the bereaved family and may the departed soul rest in eternal peace,'' Rio posted on X.

The Nagaland assembly, ministers, political parties and civil society organisations also condoled Wangnao's demise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

