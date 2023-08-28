Left Menu

TDP asks EC to ensure fake voters are weeded out of Andhra electoral rolls

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2023 18:01 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 18:01 IST
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday accused the ruling YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh of ''subverting electoral practices'' and urged the Election Commission to visit the state to probe the charges.

Naidu, who met the poll panel here, handed over a memorandum urging it to ensure that all eligible voters are included in the voters' list and the names of deceased electors and ''fake'' entries are weeded out.

He also demanded a probe into alleged ''transfer'' of ]voters' data and Aadhaar numbers to private agencies.

He urged the EC to ensure that teachers and other department staff are drafted for electoral works instead of gram/ward sachivalayam staff who have little exposure to handle poll-related work.

The former state chief minister also demanded the setting up of a committee with experts with forensic skills to regularly monitor, assess and take remedial steps.

He also alleged that cases were being filed against political rivals to prevent them from contesting polls.

Later, talking to reporters, Naidu pushed for the use of technology, including AAdhaar identification, to weed out fake and duplicate entries from the electoral rolls of the state.

He said while the state chief electoral officer was doing his duty, the state government was not cooperating will the election machinery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

