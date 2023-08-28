AIUDF to support INDIA block despite not being invited to Opposition parties' meeting

Despite not being invited by opposition political parties' block for its upcoming Mumbai meeting, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) said that they will give its moral support to INDIA alliance to fight against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. AIUDF MLA and senior party leader Rafiqul Islam told ANI that, his party will give moral support to the opposition block INDIA alliance to fight against BJP.

"AIUDF chief and party's lone MP Badruddin Ajmal has declared that, AIUDF is against the BJP and will give moral support to INDIA alliance. If our party will win few seats in Assam in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and if INDIA alliance needs 2-3 seats to form the next government at the centre, our party will willingly support INDIA alliance," Rafiqul Islam said. He further said that the leadership of INDIA should touch with few other political parties who are still out of the INDIA alliance or NDA.

Talking about the changing political scenario after delimitation in Assam, the AIUDF MLA said that, after delimitation, there are three parliamentary constituencies in the state where his party's winning possibility has now become high. "Earlier, our party won three parliamentary constituencies in Assam. There are now many changes after the delimitation exercise. But we are capable of winning at least three seats in the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, that is Dhubri, Karimganj and Nagaon parliamentary constituencies. We are now concentrating on these seats," Rafiqul Islam said.

He also claimed that the BJP's popularity graph has now been decreasing across the country. The 3rd meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is scheduled to be held over two days — on August 31 and September 1 — in Mumbai. A total of 26 to 27 parties are likely to participate in the third meeting of the Opposition alliance. (ANI)

