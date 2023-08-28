SC advocate Vineet Jindal files police complaint against SP leader Maurya over his remarks on Hindu religion

Supreme Court Advocate Vineet Jindal on Monday filed a complaint with Delhi Police against Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya over his remarks on the Hindu religion. SC's lawyer said that the statements made by SP leader Maurya are provocative and defamatory with the intent to promote enmity between groups on the grounds of religion and a cognizable offence.

Earlier today Swami Prasad on X (former Twitter) said that, "The roots of Brahminism are very deep and the reason for all the disparity is also Brahminism itself. There is no religion called Hindu, Hinduism is just a hoax." "There is a conspiracy to trap the Dalits, tribals and backward people of this country by calling the same Brahmin religion as Hindu religion, which is actually Brahmin religion. If there was Hindu religion then tribals would have been respected, Dalits would have been respected, backward people would have been respected but what an irony," he further posted.

Reacting to these remarks, SC advocate Jindal in his police complaint said, "We are a secular country which believes in the law of the land which secures and ensures equality among all people irrespective of their caste, race and religion but the influential public figures who have an indelible impact on generations now and generations to come but if would indulge in inciting statements like Maurya made, it's a mere disregard of secularism in our country." "By his words, he is targeting the whole Hindu community, which is derogatory in nature and incites hatred between the particular communities. The contents of the statement made by the Maurya clearly show his intent to disrespect towards the Hindu religion to outrage religious feelings insult the Hindu religion and instigate enmity between different groups on thegrounds of religion," the complaint further read.

SC advocate asked the Delhi Police to register FIR under sections 153A and B, 295A, 298 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code. "The accused by making the above-cited statement has committed offences u/s153A and B, 295A,298 and 505 of I.P.C which are cognizable offences and very serious in nature. A screenshot of the statement shared by Maurya on his Twitter account is attached. I, therefore, request you to lodge an FIR against him under the above-said section. I am also requesting you to lodge an FIR against him and take strict legal action," the complaint read. (ANI)

