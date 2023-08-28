Left Menu

Head of European Council says EU must be ready for new members by 2030

The European Union must be ready to admit new member states by 2030, European Council President Charles Michel told a forum in the Slovenian lake resort Bled on Monday. "I believe we must be ready by 2030 to enlarge," Michel said. "This is ambitious, but necessary. It shows that we are serious."

