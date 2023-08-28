US Domestic News Roundup: Biden back to school as Republicans fight education culture war; Tropical Storm Idalia expected to hit Florida as hurricane and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden back to school as Republicans fight education culture war

President Joe Biden will spotlight on Monday efforts to combat cratering U.S. student performance since the COVID-19 pandemic, as Republicans work to feature the emotionally charged issue of education in the 2024 campaign. Biden, who returned on Saturday from a week-long vacation, will mark the time of year when U.S. parents send children back to school with his own trip to Washington's Eliot-Hine Middle School.

Tropical Storm Idalia expected to hit Florida as hurricane

Tropical Storm Idalia could strengthen into a hurricane on Monday, bringing high winds and storm surges to Cuba and Florida later this week. The storm has sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph) and could reach Category 2 strength with sustained winds of 96 to 110 mph when it is forecast to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday, according to Governor Ron DeSantis.

Jacksonville shooter killed Black shoppers with legally purchased guns

The white gunman who shot and killed three Black people at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday was a 21-year-old who bought his guns legally and had no criminal history, local law enforcement said on Sunday. The shooter, Ryan Christopher Palmeter, lived with his parents in a suburb of Jacksonville, Sheriff T.K. Waters told a news conference. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Texas grid operator appeals for conservation as heat wave persists

Texas' electric grid operator asked residents and businesses to conserve energy on Sunday as its reserves were expected to decrease during a scorching heat wave that has caused demand to surge. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) issued an appeal for conservation from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. local time (2100-0200 GMT) on its website, saying reserves could run low due to high demand and a lack of wind and solar power generation.

Franklin strengthens into Category 4 hurricane -U.S. NHC

Franklin strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane on Monday morning, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory. Franklin was located about 490 miles (790 km) southwest of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds nearing 130 mph (210 kph), the Miami-based center said.

Mark Meadows' lawyers to argue for moving Georgia election case to federal court

Lawyers for Donald Trump’s onetime chief of staff Mark Meadows are set to argue in court Monday that a federal judge should take over a Georgia criminal case alleging he and the former U.S. president conspired to subvert the 2020 election. The hearing is the first major court battle in the racketeering case in which prosecutors allege Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, and 18 of his Republican allies tried to overturn his election loss to Democratic President Joe Biden.

US judge to set trial date for Trump over efforts to overturn 2020 election

A federal judge on Monday is expected to set a start date for former U.S. President Donald Trump's criminal trial on charges of trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat in a failed bid to keep himself in power. The criminal case brought in Washington, D.C., by Special Counsel Jack Smith is one of four that Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, currently faces and the one that most broadly addresses his attempt to reverse his loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Analysis-Trump allies' push to move Georgia subversion trial could mean delays

Efforts by Donald Trump allies to move Georgia's criminal case charging the former U.S. president with trying to overturn an election to federal court is raising legal questions that could delay a trial, which may be a key part of their strategy. On Monday, Trump's former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, who was charged alongside the former president with trying to subvert the results of the 2020 election, will argue his case should be heard in federal court rather than in Fulton County Superior Court, where it was filed.

Pope Francis laments "reactionary," politicised, US Catholic Church

Pope Francis has lamented what he called a "reactionary" Catholic Church in the United States, where he said political ideology has replaced faith in some cases. In the 10 years since his election, Francis has been criticised by conservative sectors of the U.S. Church who are opposed to reforms such as giving women and lay Catholics more roles and making the Church more welcoming and less judgmental towards some, including LGBT people.

Analysis-Trump trials present unique challenge, opportunity for Biden campaign

A barrage of state and federal criminal charges leveled against your main political rival should be good news for any democratic leader facing reelection, but Donald Trump's legal woes present U.S. President Joe Biden with a unique challenge in the months ahead, political strategists say. Biden has so far remained mum as his Republican predecessor was charged with 91 felony counts in four indictments this year related to paying hush money to a porn star, unlawfully keeping classified documents and attempting to overturn the 2020 election. Don't expect any change, Biden advisers say, until after decisions are handed down in those trials.

