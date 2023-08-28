Left Menu

AAP building atmosphere to get out of INDIA alliance, claims Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Monday alleged that the AAP is building an atmosphere to get out of the INDIA alliance formed by opposition parties for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Shah has declared publicly what the AAP is supposed to do...they will do that, there is nothing surprising in it, Dikshit claimed in an interaction with PTI Video.AAP and Congress are members of the opposition INDIA bloc.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2023 18:38 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 18:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Monday alleged that the AAP is "building an atmosphere" to get out of the INDIA alliance formed by opposition parties for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He was responding to queries on the meeting of the opposition bloc slated to be held on August 31 and September 1 and reports that AAP will be contesting the Bihar assembly polls. "The Aam Aadmi Party is only building an atmosphere to get out of the (INDIA) alliance. What is there in it? We knew this was going to happen. As I always mention that... Amit Shah said in Parliament that the Aam Aadmi Party is going to run away. Shah has declared publicly what the AAP is supposed to do...they will do that, there is nothing surprising in it,'' Dikshit claimed in an interaction with PTI Video.

AAP and Congress are members of the opposition INDIA bloc. Responding to a query on Dikshit's statement on the party, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, "I don't want to comment on such great leaders." Even on earlier occasions, Dikshit has been critical of the AAP over various issues.

Earlier this month, Karnataka Health Minister and Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao had said the mohalla clinic is "overhyped" and he was left "disappointed" after a visit to one such facility, hours after praising it.

At that time, Dikshit had posted on X, ''Wish you'd met us also Dinesh G Rao.. would have shown real truth of Arvind Kejriwal's education, health, finance, environment, water, roads, buses, infrastructure, rampant corruption .......Perhaps you could have conveyed this to his new drum beaters in @INCIndia.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

