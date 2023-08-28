Left Menu

Exiled Russian journalist describes 'poisoning' ordeal on German train

Despite the murders of four of her colleagues for their reporting, Russian journalist Elena Kostyuchenko never considered she had been poisoned when she fell ill on a train to Berlin. But when I found myself in Europe I totally forgot all these security measures." German prosecutors are investigating whether Kostyuchenko, who is now living in hiding, was the victim of an attempted murder when she became ill last October.

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2023 18:48 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 18:48 IST
Exiled Russian journalist describes 'poisoning' ordeal on German train

Despite the murders of four of her colleagues for their reporting, Russian journalist Elena Kostyuchenko never considered she had been poisoned when she fell ill on a train to Berlin. "When you work as an investigative reporter in Russia you are always careful," she told Reuters. "You have lots of protocols you're following all the time. But when I found myself in Europe I totally forgot all these security measures."

German prosecutors are investigating whether Kostyuchenko, who is now living in hiding, was the victim of an attempted murder when she became ill last October. Her symptoms started with disorientation and stomach ache on the train journey from Munich to Berlin and persisted for several weeks. By the time she realised she may have been poisoned, it was too late to identify any toxins.

"I had to take off my rings because my fingers looked like sausages," she said, describing the swelling that was among her symptoms. Months later, she is still exhausted and only able to work three hours a day. Enemies of Russian President Vladimir Putin living abroad have been poisoned in the past, including former secret agents Sergei Skripal, who survived, and Alexander Litvinenko, who did not. A former Chechen rebel died in Berlin in what a German court said was a Russian state assassination.

The Kremlin denies involvement with these killings. "That fitted Putin's narrative, that we can't forgive traitors," Kostyuchenko said. "But I was never working with secret services... Somehow I was thinking that in Europe, I'm safe."

At a time when European Union capitals are seen as potential safe havens by Russian activists and reporters who consider themselves at risk at home, the possibility that they too might be targeted abroad amounts to a chilling step change. "When I found myself in Europe, I totally forgot about security measures, like when I discussed my trip to Munich I used Facebook Messenger," said Kostyuchenko, a foreign correspondent who exposed alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

When doctors told her she had likely been poisoned her initial reaction was to laugh. She was one of three Russian independent woman journalists who were apparently poisoned while abroad in a similar period. All three suffered similar symptoms.

"We can confirm that an investigation into the attempted murder of Elena Kostyuchenko is pending," a spokesperson for Berlin prosecutors said on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

 Czechia
3
One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

 Romania
4
Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential to skin health – new research

Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Brilliance: What Sets Highly Creative People Apart

Unveiling the Vital Role of Ancient Technology in Sustaining Space Missions

Disappear Online: Your Ultimate Guide to Wiping Your Digital Presence

Boost Your Connection: A Step-by-Step Guide to Upgrading PC or Laptop Wi-Fi

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023