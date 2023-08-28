Madhya Pradesh has television government that lacks vision: Indian Youth Congress chief

Indian Youth Congress president B V Srinivas on Monday said Madhya Pradesh has a ''television government'' that is interested only in publicity and lacks vision.

He listed various schemes being run by Congress governments in Rajasthan and Karnataka for women and claimed the BJP government in MP was not able to run such measures, a day after CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced cooking gas cylinders will be provided to women at Rs 450 in August to mark 'Sawan'.

Srinivas participated in the Parivartan Rally organised by the Youth Congress in Indore and rode a motorcycle along with Congress workers.

''The ruling BJP remembered giving subsidised cylinders to women in Madhya Pradesh nearly 9.5 years after Narendra Modi government came to power at the Centre,'' he told reporters after attending the rally.

Srinivas said the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan is already giving domestic gas cylinders to people at Rs 500.

''This (BJP government in Madhya Pradesh) is a television government which lacks vision. It is only concerned with publicity on television. It is only the event management government," he alleged.

The Indian Youth Congress chief alleged that corruption in Karnataka was 40 per cent when the BJP was in power, which he said has increased to 50 per cent in Madhya Pradesh.

Unemployed youth, fed up with corruption, want a change in Madhya Pradesh, he claimed.

Assembly elections in the state are due by this year-end.

''Women will get cooking gas at Rs 450 in the holy month of Sawan. Later, a permanent system will be evolved in this regard. I have also transferred Rs 250 into the accounts of 1.25 crore women so that they can celebrate Rakhi (on Tuesday) well. The rest of the Rs 1,000 (under Ladli Behna Yojana) will be credited in September,'' Chouhan had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)