Russia's Putin discusses bilateral ties, BRICS with India's Modi in phone call

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed bilateral ties including space cooperation, the expansion of the BRICS group and an upcoming summit of the G20 with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi by phone, the Kremlin said on Monday.

The two leaders took part in a summit of the BRICS group of emerging economies in South Africa last week, Modi in person and Putin by video link.

