Trump faces Sept. 6 arraignment in Georgia election subversion case -court docket
Donald Trump's arraignment in Georgia on criminal charges accusing the former U.S. President and his associates of subverting his 2020 election loss has been scheduled for Sept. 6, a court docket for the case showed on Monday.
