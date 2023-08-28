Left Menu

Putin conveys to PM Modi his inability to attend G20, says Russia will be represented by FM Sergey Lavrov

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2023 19:27 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 19:27 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin who conveyed his inability to attend the G20 Summit here next month and informed that Russia would be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the Prime Minister's Office said.

During their telephonic conversation, the two leaders also reviewed progress on a number of issues of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual concern, including the recently concluded BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, a statement issued by the PMO said.

President Putin conveyed his inability to attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9-10. While expressing an understanding of Russia's decision, PM Modi thanked President Putin for Russia's consistent support of all initiatives under India's G20 Presidency, the PMO said.

The two leaders agreed to remain in touch, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

