Biden speaks with Florida's DeSantis, approves hurricane declaration -White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-08-2023 19:33 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 19:33 IST
President Joe Biden spoke with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday and approved an emergency declaration for the U.S. state as Tropical Storm Idalia approaches, the White House said.
Biden also expressed his support for the people of Jacksonville, the White House said, after a white guman shot and killed three Black people at a Dollar General store in the Florida city on Saturday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
