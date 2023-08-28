Biden speaks with Florida's DeSantis, approves hurricane declaration -White House

President Joe Biden spoke with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday and approved an emergency declaration for the U.S. state as Tropical Storm Idalia approaches, the White House said.

Biden also expressed his support for the people of Jacksonville, the White House said, after a white guman shot and killed three Black people at a Dollar General store in the Florida city on Saturday.

