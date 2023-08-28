“Remark made only to confuse public”: Tejashwi Yadav on Samrat Choudhary’s independence remark

After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bihar chief Samrat Choudhary has stirred up a controversy by making remarks regarding India's independence, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav on Monday took a dig at the BJP leader saying that such statements are only to 'confuse' the public. "Such remarks are made only to confuse the public and no one cares about such remarks as everyone will have a laugh out of it," Tejashwi Yadav said while talking to the reporters here.

Chaudhary on Sunday claimed that India got Independence in 1977 when a new government was formed after a 'total revolution' initiated by Jayaprakash Narayan, and not in 1947. "The country got Independence in 1947 but I don't believe in it as Britishers left the country and gave the charge to new Britishers. Total Independence was obtained in 1977 when a new government was formed after 'Sampoorna kraanti' (total revolution) initiated by Jayaprakash Narayan," Chaudhary said while addressing a gathering during the birth anniversary of Goswami Tulsidas in Patna.

He further said that Brahmins will remain 'superior' in the future as they are the successors of Lord Ram and Chandragupta Maurya. "For me, the Brahmins were superior in the past and they will remain superior in the future. We are the successors of Lord Ram and Chandragupta Maurya. I have taken an oath to remove my turban only after removing Nitish Kumar from the post of chief minister of Bihar," he added.

However, Bihar Deputy CM further said the decision to make Nitish Kumar the convener of the INDIA bloc, Tejashwi Yadav said that the decision will be taken in the meeting where the opinion of everyone will be taken into consideration. "The decision will be taken in the meeting where the opinion of everyone will be taken into consideration," Tejashwi Yadav added.

However, Nitish Kumar has clarified his stance on the possibility of accepting the role of national convener of the INDIA bloc if offered. He stated, "I don't want to become anything.He further added that he has no such desire and just wants to unite all the political parties ahead of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. While speaking to ANI, when asked if he would accept the role of convener if offered, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said, "I don't want to become anything. I have been telling you this again and again. I have no such desire. I just want to unite everyone." (ANI)

