Rijiju hands over appointment letters to new recruits in Arunachal

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday distributed appointment letters to new recruits in Arunachal Pradesh who were selected in various central paramilitary forces.The appointment letters were distributed as part of Rozgar Mela organised at the Northeast frontier headquarters of the ITBP near Itanagar.In a post on X, Rijiju said, Youth were handed over appointment letters in Central Armed Forces during RozgarMela organised at ITBP Frontier Hq, Itanagar.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 28-08-2023 20:08 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 20:08 IST
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday distributed appointment letters to new recruits in Arunachal Pradesh who were selected in various central paramilitary forces.

The appointment letters were distributed as part of Rozgar Mela organised at the Northeast frontier headquarters of the ITBP near Itanagar.

In a post on X, Rijiju said, ''Youth were handed over appointment letters in Central Armed Forces during #RozgarMela organised at ITBP Frontier Hq, Itanagar. Hon PM @narendramodi Ji virtually addressed the Gathering. My Best wishes to the New Recruits in their journey towards serving the nation!" The Rozgar Mela was held across 45 locations in the country where over 51,000 appointment letters were handed over to new recruits.

''A beginning of life to serve the nation. All the new recruits are extremely delighted to attend the memorable event which was addressed by hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji (Narendra Modi),'' posted Rijiju, the Union Earth Science Minister.

Rijiju handed over appointment letters to 94 new recruits of the 454 successful candidates from the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

