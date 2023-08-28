Left Menu

Under BJP govt, people face frivolous charges whenever they raise voice: Cong's Tara Chand

The common masses are up in arms now to fight against the authoritarian approach of the BJP government, Chand said at a rally in the Akhnoor border belt here.He said there is anger among people against the BJP.

Senior Congress leader in Jammu and Kashmir Tara Chand on Monday accused the BJP government at the Centre of harassing the poor in the Union territory and alleged that whenever people raise their voices, they are booked under frivolous charges.

He also alleged that after the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, the lands of the poor are being snatched away, the protection to jobs is gone and there are no employment opportunities in government and private sectors in the Union territory.

''When people raise their voices (against various issues), they are booked on frivolous charges. The common masses are up in arms now to fight against the authoritarian approach of the BJP government,'' Chand said at a rally in the Akhnoor border belt here.

He said there is anger among people against the BJP. ''People are not happy with their policies and the government has proved to be a failure. We have taken to the streets against the governance deficit, lack of development and failure of the government to deliver on the promises made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir,'' the former deputy chief minister said.

People should seize the opportunity of the upcoming urban local body elections and vote against the BJP, he said, exhorting people to support the Congress.

