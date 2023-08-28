Goa police register FIR in minister's complaint about derogatory social media post

Left Menu

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 28-08-2023 20:36 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 20:36 IST
The Goa police on Monday registered a first information report (FIR) against unknown persons for derogatory social media post about state Minster Mauvin Godinho, an official said.

The Vasco police have registered an FIR against unknown persons under sections 500 (defamation), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act, he said.

The state transport minister's personal secretary Nehal Keni had on Sunday lodged a police complaint on his behalf alleging that obscene messages carrying Godinho's picture with another woman politician were being circulated on social media, the official said.

According to the police, unknown persons had intentionally circulated the photos of a woman deputy sarpanch and Godinho on the social media by sending obscene message through Facebook and WhatApp.

As per the minister's complaint, the derogatory and false message was being widely circulated on social media platforms since Saturday.

Godinho, who belongs to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), represents the Dabolim assembly segment. He handles Transport and Panchayat ministries.

The complaint further said, ''The message is being circulated along with publicly available photographs of Godinho, thereby creating a wrong and erroneous impression to the readers about the attribution of the said message and photographs to Godinho.'' Based on the message and the photographs, some unidentified persons have also created video, it stated.

