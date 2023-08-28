U.S. judge sets March 4, 2024, trial for Trump over efforts to overturn 2020 election

A federal judge on Monday set March 4, 2024, as the start date for former U.S. President Donald Trump's criminal trial on charges of trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat in a failed bid to keep himself in power.

"The public has a right to a prompt and efficient resolution of this matter," U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan said.

