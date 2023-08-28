Maharashtra: Bawankule slams Uddhav over comments on Fadnavis, warns of a backlash
Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Monday slammed Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray for his disparaging comments against Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.Thackeray had allegedly made the remarks at a public rally in Hingoli.Thackeray is making such remarks out of frustration and an outburst against them one day will be huge enough for repercussions to be felt across Mumbai, Bawankule told reporters here.And we will not be able to stop it outburst and it could give rise to a law and order problem. We want peace in the state.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Monday slammed Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray for his disparaging comments against Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Thackeray had allegedly made the remarks at a public rally in Hingoli.
Thackeray is making such remarks out of frustration and an outburst against them one day will be huge enough for repercussions to be felt across Mumbai, Bawankule told reporters here.
''And we will not be able to stop it (outburst) and it could give rise to a law and order problem. We want peace in the state. But if you (Thackeray) keep exceeding your limits, the BJP will also be forced to do the same,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Frequent meetings with Ajit tarnishing image of Sharad Pawar, claims Shiv Sena (UBT)
Maharashtra Congress chief Patole and Uddhav Thackeray discuss INDIA meet preparations
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena must allow BJP to field candidate from Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat, says Union minister
Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP slam Mumbai University's decision to stay senate polls
If NCP could be with Shiv Sena, why can’t it be with BJP: Sunil Tatkare