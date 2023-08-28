Maharashtra: Bawankule slams Uddhav over comments on Fadnavis, warns of a backlash

Left Menu

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Monday slammed Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray for his disparaging comments against Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.Thackeray had allegedly made the remarks at a public rally in Hingoli.Thackeray is making such remarks out of frustration and an outburst against them one day will be huge enough for repercussions to be felt across Mumbai, Bawankule told reporters here.And we will not be able to stop it outburst and it could give rise to a law and order problem. We want peace in the state.

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Monday slammed Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray for his disparaging comments against Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Thackeray had allegedly made the remarks at a public rally in Hingoli.

Thackeray is making such remarks out of frustration and an outburst against them one day will be huge enough for repercussions to be felt across Mumbai, Bawankule told reporters here.

''And we will not be able to stop it (outburst) and it could give rise to a law and order problem. We want peace in the state. But if you (Thackeray) keep exceeding your limits, the BJP will also be forced to do the same,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

