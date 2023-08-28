Left Menu

Hinduism just fallacy, Brahminism cause of all disparities in society: SP's Swami Prasad Maurya

Earlier this year, Maurya had triggered a row by claiming that certain verses of the Hindu epic Ramcharitmanas insult a large section of society on the basis of caste and demanded that these be banned.On Monday, in a post in Hindi on X, he said, The roots of Brahminism are very deep and the cause of all the disparity is also Brahminism itself. There is no religion called Hinduism, Hindu religion is just a fallacy dhokha.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 28-08-2023 21:34 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 21:34 IST
Hinduism just fallacy, Brahminism cause of all disparities in society: SP's Swami Prasad Maurya
  • Country:
  • India

In a controversial remark on Monday, Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya said Hinduism is just a ''fallacy'' and Brahminism is the cause of all disparities in society. Earlier this year, Maurya had triggered a row by claiming that certain verses of the Hindu epic Ramcharitmanas ''insult'' a large section of society on the basis of caste and demanded that these be ''banned''.

On Monday, in a post in Hindi on 'X', he said, ''The roots of Brahminism are very deep and the cause of all the disparity is also Brahminism itself.'' ''There is no religion called Hinduism, Hindu religion is just a fallacy (dhokha). In real meaning, the Brahmin religion has been termed the Hindu religion, and there is a conspiracy to trap Dalits, tribals and backward people of this country. If there was a Hindu religion, tribals, Dalits and the backwards would have been given respect, but what an irony,'' Maurya said.

Reacting to this post, senior Aam Aadmi Party Shekhar Dixit said in Hindi, ''Buddhism teaches non-violence, love and sacrifice, so if @SwamiPMaurya ji does not believe in Hinduism, then he must have read the Buddha, who was born in the Rajput clan of Hindu religion, renounced all attachments and took 'sanyas' for the deprived and exploited.'' Maurya had defected from the BJP and joined the SP in 2022, a month ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

 Czechia
3
One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

 Romania
4
Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential to skin health – new research

Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Brilliance: What Sets Highly Creative People Apart

Unveiling the Vital Role of Ancient Technology in Sustaining Space Missions

Disappear Online: Your Ultimate Guide to Wiping Your Digital Presence

Boost Your Connection: A Step-by-Step Guide to Upgrading PC or Laptop Wi-Fi

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023