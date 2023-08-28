Union minister inaugurates handicrafts emporium in Nagaland, celebrates rakhi with BJP leaders

Union Minister Darshana Jardosh on Monday inaugurated a handicrafts emporium in Kohima and celebrated rakhi with the state BJP leaders.

Jardosh, the MoS for Railways and Textiles, is on a four-day visit to Nagaland since Sunday.

''Nagaland is home to several spectacular handicrafts,'' she said after inaugurating the Nagaland Women Vocational Training Institute Emporium, which is supported by the Ministry of Textiles, at Lerie here.

Another speciality of the emporium is that all the items showcased are handcrafted by the women of Nagaland, trained by the Vocational Training Institute, she said.

Jardosh then visited Kisama Heritage Village, the picturesque mountainous area 12 km south of the state capital, popular for hosting the annual Hornbill Festival.

It offers an authentic feel of a Naga village, she said, urging people to add the Kisama Heritage Village to their travel list for 2023 and make it to the Hornbill Festival for a lifetime experience.

During the day, she also chaired a meeting with state BJP leaders, and stressed upon the Centre's efforts to usher in positive developments in Nagaland through infrastructure, tourism, education and employment.

She also celebrated Raksha Bandhan, and tied 'rakhi' to state BJP president Temjen Imna Along and senior leader Kropol Vitsu.

Jardosh also met BJP MP S Phangnon Konyak.

''We spoke at length about the transformation ushered in Nagaland led by the prime minister,'' she said.

In the evening, she called on Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

