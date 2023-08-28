Left Menu

TDP chief Naidu urges EC to keep close watch on Andhra over irregularities in electoral rolls

TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday urged the Election Commission to treat Andhra Pradesh as the most sensitive state and provide a special monitoring mechanism at every level ahead of the general elections slated for 2024.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 28-08-2023 21:46 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 21:41 IST
TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday urged the Election Commission to treat Andhra Pradesh as the most sensitive state and provide a special monitoring mechanism at every level ahead of the general elections slated for 2024. In a letter to the EC, a copy of which was released to the press here, Naidu made a slew of allegations against the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government, especially with regard to the electoral rolls in the state. ''It is generally perceived by the public that the 2024 general elections will be fought in an atmosphere of unprecedented violence with prominence to money and muscle power with the sole aim of denying voting rights to all eligible citizens,'' Naidu claimed in a 11-page letter addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC). The TDP supremo demanded the inclusion of every eligible voter in the electoral rolls and delete all dead and fake voters' names. He urged the EC to review the status of 10.32 lakh voters, allegedly pertaining to deaths and duplicate entries, submitted by the TDP to the Chief Electoral Officer's office. Calling for a review of voters deleted during the last two revisions, the former chief minister appealed for the exclusion of village and ward volunteers from election work. Reposing faith in the EC, Naidu said he hoped for a level playing field for all political parties as per the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 for conducting free and fair elections.

