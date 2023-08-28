Biden to visit Vietnam in September, White House says
U.S. President Joe Biden will to travel to Vietnam on Sept. 10 and meet with General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and other officials, the White House said on Monday.
The leaders will discuss deepening the two countries' ties as well as boosting "a technology-focused and innovation-driven Vietnamese economy," the White House said in a statement after Biden earlier this month announced plans for the trip.
