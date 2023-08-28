At least 14 killed in militant attack on Congo church- local official
Reuters | Kinshasa | Updated: 28-08-2023 22:12 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 22:00 IST
- Country:
- Nigeria
BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo, Aug 28 (Reuters) - A t least 14 people were killed after suspected militants attacked a church in the eastern Congolese province of Ituri on Sunday, a local official and a civil society leader said on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congolese
- BENI
- Ituri
- Democratic Republic of Congo
Advertisement