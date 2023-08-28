PM Modi provided justice to Sikhs, brought community into mainstream: BJP chief Nadda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought the Sikh community into the mainstream by providing justice to its members with a firm resolve and determination, BJP chief J P Nadda said on Monday.

Nadda was addressing a gathering of Sikh community members after releasing the Outlook Group's coffee table book 'Sikhs and Modi, A Journey of 9 Years' at an event here.

What the prime minister has done for the Sikh community, no other leader has done so far, Nadda asserted, highlighting various decisions taken by the BJP-led government at the Centre.

''For thirty years, there was no arrest and no action against those involved in 1984 anti-Sikh riots. People belonging to one political party enjoyed protection,'' the BJP chief said, training guns at the Congress.

The Modi government set up a special investigation team (SIT) and action was taken, he said.

''After 33 years, culprits were handed down life imprisonment. With a firm resolve and determination, Modi ji has worked to bring the Sikh community into the mainstream by providing justice to them...by taking those decisions which were not taken in the past,'' the BJP chief said.

Nadda highlighted the Modi government's achievements in the last nine years and said he addressed a number of issues which were unsolved for years with his ''far-sightedness, courage and valour''.

''Prime Minister Modi never cared for the chair (PM post). He always cared for the country and did whatever was necessary for the country," he said, hailing Modi's "political commitment and vision".

Nadda said the Modi government granted Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registration to Sri Harmandir Sahib enabling Sikhs from all over the world to make their contributions.

Modi government also gave massive relief to gurdwaras by waiving GST on langar items, he added.

Nadda highlighted the prime minister's commitment to the Sikh community, listing a number of measures taken by his government, including the opening of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor for Sikh pilgrimage, the centre's project to connect various Sikh pilgrimage sites in the country, and India's effort to bring back Sikh families from Afghanistan and 'Saroops' of Sikh scriptures after Taliban took over the country.

More than 150 artifacts were brought back from the US at the initiative of the prime minister which included Guru Hargobind Singh's 'pesh kabz' (a small sword), he said.

"Gatka (a form of martial arts associated with Sikhs) will feature in the national games this year… All these things show how Prime Minister Modi has brought Sikhs into the mainstream," Nadda added.

