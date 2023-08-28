Left Menu

Union Education Minister to launch comic book developed by NCERT, UNESCO on adolescent health 

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will launch an innovative comic book titled "Let’s Move Forward" tomorrow at Kaushal Bhawan in New Delhi.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will launch an innovative comic book titled "Let's Move Forward" at Kaushal Bhawan in New Delhi on August 29.

Developed jointly by NCERT and UNESCO, the comic book focuses on promoting adolescent health and well-being.The comic book is aligned with the School Health and Wellness Programme (SHWP) initiated under Ayushman Bharat. SHWP, a collaborative effort of the Ministry of Education and Health and Family Welfare, aims to provide health education, disease prevention, and better access to healthcare services in schools.The "Let's Move Forward" comic book covers essential themes related to adolescent health and wellbeing. Its interactive approach imparts crucial life skills and health knowledge. The book will be available in multiple languages.The launch anticipates positive implications for schools and health departments across the nation, contributing to a healthier and empowered generation. The e-copy of the comic book will be made available on the MoE, NCERT, UNESCO and DIKSHA website. (ANI)

