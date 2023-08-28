Left Menu

Situation in Manipur is firmly under control: MOS B L Verma

There should be no politics over the issue. The minister said there has been a significant positive transformation in the Northeastern region under the BJP-led NDA government, noting that the prime minister has made 56 visits and ministers have travelled 470 times to the region.Over 80,000 individuals have voluntarily surrendered their arms.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 28-08-2023 22:50 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 22:50 IST
Situation in Manipur is firmly under control: MOS B L Verma
  • Country:
  • India

The situation in Manipur is ''firmly under control'', Union Minister B L Verma said on Monday and stressed there should be no politics on the issue.

Verma, who is the minister of state for the Development of the North Eastern Region, underscored that aside from the incidents in Manipur, the region has generally experienced a state of peace after 2014.

''Home Minister Amit Shah provided a comprehensive response in Parliament regarding this issue. Prime Minister Modi has also called for peace to be maintained. The situation in Manipur is firmly under control,'' Verma told reporters here.

More than 160 people lost their lives and several hundreds were injured since ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3.

Responding to queries about the situation in Manipur, Verma expressed confidence that the state will soon play a significant role in the nation's development.

Verma said, ''Certain individuals are politicising the situation, which is inappropriate. There should be no politics over the issue.'' The minister said there has been a significant positive transformation in the Northeastern region under the BJP-led NDA government, noting that the prime minister has made 56 visits and ministers have travelled 470 times to the region.

''Over 80,000 individuals have voluntarily surrendered their arms. Earlier, they did not identify themselves as Indians, but now not only do they recognise themselves as part of India, but they are also actively participating in the country's development journey.

''There has been a significant transformation, and I am overseeing its progress,'' he stated.

Referring to the marked contrast in the situation in the northeastern region compared to 2014, he said ''Back then, connectivity was a significant issue, but now all forms of connectivity, including road, rail, and telecommunications, have witnessed substantial improvements''.

He also asserted that the newly formed opposition grouping INDIA would not have any impact on the NDA's prospects.

''Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party have now formed an alliance, though this choice of collaboration will not make any difference. In 2024, Prime Minister Modi has the support of India's 140 crore people. The people stand with Modi ji,'' Verma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gandas shoots 68 on final day, ends T-60 in Prague

Gandas shoots 68 on final day, ends T-60 in Prague

 Netherlands
2
Ambani sets succession plan in motion; appoints children to Reliance board

Ambani sets succession plan in motion; appoints children to Reliance board

 India
3
Not possible to slow tech pace, answer is in safeguards, laws to move faster: Microsoft President on AI regulations

Not possible to slow tech pace, answer is in safeguards, laws to move faster...

 India
4
"10 days left, race against time now..." ISRO scientists monitor experiments on lunar surface

"10 days left, race against time now..." ISRO scientists monitor experiments...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Brilliance: What Sets Highly Creative People Apart

Unveiling the Vital Role of Ancient Technology in Sustaining Space Missions

Disappear Online: Your Ultimate Guide to Wiping Your Digital Presence

Boost Your Connection: A Step-by-Step Guide to Upgrading PC or Laptop Wi-Fi

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023