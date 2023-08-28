Left Menu

BJP will win Rajasthan polls due later this year: Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-08-2023 23:00 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 23:00 IST
BJP will win Rajasthan polls due later this year: Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Monday exuded confidence that the BJP is going to win the assembly elections due in Rajasthan later this year and form the government in the state.

He said the people of the state were ready to uproot the Congress government.

''The BJP is going to form the government in the state after winning the Assembly polls due later this year. The BJP will issue its resolution letter on major issues including atrocities on women, rising crime, unemployment, corruption,'' Meghwal said after the party's resolution letter committee meeting here.

He said the party will take its resolution letter to the people and then enter the poll fray.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gandas shoots 68 on final day, ends T-60 in Prague

Gandas shoots 68 on final day, ends T-60 in Prague

 Netherlands
2
Ambani sets succession plan in motion; appoints children to Reliance board

Ambani sets succession plan in motion; appoints children to Reliance board

 India
3
Not possible to slow tech pace, answer is in safeguards, laws to move faster: Microsoft President on AI regulations

Not possible to slow tech pace, answer is in safeguards, laws to move faster...

 India
4
"10 days left, race against time now..." ISRO scientists monitor experiments on lunar surface

"10 days left, race against time now..." ISRO scientists monitor experiments...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Brilliance: What Sets Highly Creative People Apart

Unveiling the Vital Role of Ancient Technology in Sustaining Space Missions

Disappear Online: Your Ultimate Guide to Wiping Your Digital Presence

Boost Your Connection: A Step-by-Step Guide to Upgrading PC or Laptop Wi-Fi

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023