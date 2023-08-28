"Am I outside the party?": Congress leader Koustav Bagchi as scuffle breaks out among workers

A scuffle broke out between Congress spokesperson Koustav Bagchi and the supporters of West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury over slogans raised in support of junior party leader Bagchi in the presence of the state Congress chief. Speaking to reporters, Koustav Bagchi said, "Am I outside the party? Is my fight, not that of the party? I would like to ask for justice from the party workers. This can't go on."

"There are many who are working for the Trinamool Congress in secret by being present in the party. I have fought for the party day in and day out, I have been arrested for the party's sake," Bagchi claimed. Top Congress leaders including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had come to the city on the occasion of the 70th Chhatra Parisad Foundation Day on Monday. Chhatra Parishad is the student wing of the Congress party.

It has been claimed that supporters of Koustav Bagchi tried to barge into Adhir Ranjan's office raising slogans in support of Bagchi. This took the supporters of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury by surprise who protested and a scuffle broke out between the two groups. (ANI)

