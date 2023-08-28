Left Menu

Assam BJP holds meetings of core committee, IT cell with eye on Lok Sabha polls

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 28-08-2023 23:06 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 23:06 IST
The Assam BJP's core committee and IT cell held separate meetings on Monday to discuss the preparations for the Lok Sabha polls, party leaders said.

The meetings were attended by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, BJP state president Bhabesh Kalita, organisational general secretary Ravindra Raju and general secretary Pallab Lochan Das, among others, they said.

The meeting of the IT cell was also attended by 11-member social media cells of each constituency, the BJP said in a statement.

The party leadership underscored the need to work with renewed zeal and vigour at the hustings, it added.

''This evening, I attended the BJP Core Committee meeting at the party's state office and addressed our social media workers,'' Sarma posted on X.

He also shared a short video clip where he was seen interacting with party workers.

''Our social media volunteers are at the frontline in the war against misinformation. The role they play in debunking fake news, peddled by the lobby, is critical to strengthening our democracy," Sarma also posted.

Addressing reporters after the conclusion of the core committee meeting, Kalita said it deliberated on how to strengthen the party's base and reach out to people more.

On reports of dissidence in the party between old members and new ones, he said, ''There is nothing as an old member or a new member. We are all party workers and we work together, fulfilling the responsibilities entrusted to us.''

