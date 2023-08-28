Left Menu

UP: Jitendra Singh holds meeting with BJP's Mainpuri unit ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday held a meeting with the Bharatiya Janata Party's district organisation at the party's headquarters in the Mainpuri district ahead of the Lok Sabha 2024 polls.

ANI | Updated: 28-08-2023 23:11 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 23:06 IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday held a meeting with the Bharatiya Janata Party's district organisation at the party's headquarters in the Mainpuri district ahead of the Lok Sabha 2024 polls. Union Minister Singh is on a two-day visit to Mainpuri.

"This is our culture. Our party holds organisational meetings from time to time. Wherever the party workers require support from one another, they are provided that. Under this set system, we held a meeting here and reviewed some issues", Singh said while speaking to ANI. The Union Minister will hold a meeting with the party workers tomorrow as well. Ahead of the Lok Sabha 2024 polls, Singh took charge of the Mainpuri constituency.

At present, Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav is serving the Mainpuri constituency as a Lok Sabha MP, followed by her late father-in-law and former UP Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav. This is Singh's fourth visit to the Mainpuri constituency in the year 2023.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had won 62 seats in Uttar Pradesh, while its ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) had won two seats. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) led by Mayawati had won 10 seats while Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party had won five and the Congress had won one seat. (ANI)

