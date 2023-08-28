Left Menu

CPI(M) used terror tactics to rule Tripura: CM Saha

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 28-08-2023 23:27 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 23:27 IST
CPI(M) used terror tactics to rule Tripura: CM Saha
  • Country:
  • India

Attacking the opposition CPI(M), Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday alleged that the party used terror tactics to rule the state for years.

Addressing an election rally at Matinagar in Boxanagar constituency, he said the BJP only believes in the welfare of all sections of people.

''Wherever the CPI(M) has been in power, be it West Bengal, Kerala or Tripura, it used terror tactics to rule the people,'' he alleged.

He alleged that the CPI(M) does not believe in democracy, and used to create a terror-like situation ahead of elections in the state to influence voters.

''Now, peace has returned to Tripura after several years of bloodshed. The insurgency problem no longer exists. Taking advantage of the peaceful situation, the BJP-led government is working for the welfare of the people,'' he said.

Urging people to vote for BJP candidate Tappajal Hussain in the Boxanagar seat, Saha said, ''The candidate is from your community who can take care of your needs. If you make our candidate victorious, it will be a record. I can go to Delhi and tell the prime minister that lotus is blooming in Boxanagar too.'' The Boxanagar seat, which has a significant minority population, was held by the CPI(M) for years. The by-election is being held due to the death of CPI(M) MLA Samsul Haque.

Maintaining that the BJP believes in 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' (with all, development for all), the chief minister said, ''There should not be any discrimination on the basis of caste, creed and religion.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gandas shoots 68 on final day, ends T-60 in Prague

Gandas shoots 68 on final day, ends T-60 in Prague

 Netherlands
2
Ambani sets succession plan in motion; appoints children to Reliance board

Ambani sets succession plan in motion; appoints children to Reliance board

 India
3
Not possible to slow tech pace, answer is in safeguards, laws to move faster: Microsoft President on AI regulations

Not possible to slow tech pace, answer is in safeguards, laws to move faster...

 India
4
"10 days left, race against time now..." ISRO scientists monitor experiments on lunar surface

"10 days left, race against time now..." ISRO scientists monitor experiments...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Brilliance: What Sets Highly Creative People Apart

Unveiling the Vital Role of Ancient Technology in Sustaining Space Missions

Disappear Online: Your Ultimate Guide to Wiping Your Digital Presence

Boost Your Connection: A Step-by-Step Guide to Upgrading PC or Laptop Wi-Fi

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023