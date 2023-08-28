Cong should break silence on its MLA getting police notice in Nuh incident: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday asked Congress to break its ''silence'' after one of its MLAs was issued a notice by police to join investigations in connection with the Nuh violence.

The chief minister said that not only has one of the Congress MLAs been issued a notice by the police, but fingers are also being pointed at some other MLAs from the party in connection with the violence ''Surprisingly, Congress has adopted silence and is not saying anything,'' Khattar told reporters here after the day's proceedings in the state assembly ended. ''Despite these grave allegations, the Congress party has maintained a silence. The absence of a response from them certainly proves that 'dal mai kuch kala hai' (something is suspicious),'' he said.

Separately, when Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda was asked about the notice to party MLA Mamman Khan, the Leader of Opposition quipped, ''No problem, if they give (notice) to me too, I will go. I am saying there should be a judicial probe, but the government is running away''.

When asked if Khan will appear before the police, Hooda said, ''Yes, he will.'''' Khattar expressed gratitude to the citizens in Nuh and other organisations for their cooperation after the government had decided that local people were free to offer the ''jalabhishek'' at temples on Monday, but no yatra would be permitted.

He, however, said a few seers and leaders from Hindu outfits were allowed to enter the Nuh district and everything went on peacefully.

He also said that various apprehensions were being expressed, but things went on peacefully.

Meanwhile, Khattar said that more than 300 people have been arrested in the Nuh violence and over 160 FIRs have been registered.

He said the opposition wanted a discussion on Nuh violence, but as the matter is sub-judice, ''beyond a certain limit it cannot be discussed in the House.

The police are conducting investigations and action is being taken on the information they are getting regarding the violence.

On the Congress demanding a judicial probe into the Nuh violence, Khattar said that ''any new commission or inquiry is marked when our agencies have done inquiry and still some things remain which need probe. But our police is already conducting a probe''.

Without taking the name of the legislator from the Congress, Khattar said, ''Unfortunately, one MLA of the Vidhan Sabha, suspicion is being raised on him. Police have given notice to him and police must have some facts based on which they have given him the notice.'' Asked about the spat between Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Governor Banwarilal Puroh, Khattar said that he does not want to comment on other state's matters, but added, ''If the Governor wrote letters to the Punjab CM these must be some basis''.

''I will suggest that he should not make comments pertaining to other states. Since he has made the comment, I will say that violence (referring to Nuh) can take place anywhere, in any part of the world, but the job of governments is to control and take action. We controlled the situation and took action,'' he said.

''I have information that Governor wrote many letters to which they have not responded,'' he said about the Mann dispensation.

I will only say that those who live in glass houses should not throw stones at others,'' said Khattar to Mann.

Communal clashes had erupted in Nuh and its adjoining areas after a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was attacked by a mob on July 31 leading to the death of six people, including two home guards and a cleric.

On the opposition demanding that his Minister Sandeep Singh should resign on moral grounds over allegation of sexual harassment, Khattar said till the time investigation is going on and the court does not decide the matter, he will be considered not guilty.

''Chandigarh police is conducting the probe. They have submitted a final report before the court and further action will be as per the court's decision,'' said Khattar.

Meanwhile, a group of people in Ujina village in Nuh burnt an effigy Khattar on Monday, claiming they were not allowed to perform 'jalabhishek' at Shiv temple in Nalhar.

After getting information about the effigy incident, a police team reached the spot.

However, the group of villagers managed to flee from the spot.

