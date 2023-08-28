White House confident Wagner Group boss Prigozhin died in plane crash

The White House on Monday said it was increasingly confident that Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin died in a plane crash in Russia last week.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his condolences to Prigozhin's family on Thursday, breaking his silence after the mercenary leader's plane crashed two months after he led a mutiny against Russia's army chiefs.

