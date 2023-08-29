Haryana Dy CM again raises questions on conversion of short-duration discussion into Calling Attention debate

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala once again raised questions in the Assembly on Monday over the conversion of a short-duration discussion notice into a Calling Attention debate.

On Friday, the JJP leader had raised questions in the Assembly over the conversion of the short-duration discussion notice into Calling Attention motion by the deputy speaker ''without approval''.

The issue pertained to a discussion on millet-crop damage due to insect infestation in the state.

Immediately after Speaker Gian Chand Gupta allowed a Congress member to take up the motion, Chautala raised an objection on the grounds that under the House procedure rules, this could not be permitted.

With Speaker pointing out that there have been precedents in the past, including in 2011, 2012 and 2017, Chautala said, ''You should put rulings in the House when short duration discussion was converted into Calling Attention notice.'' ''This new precedent started in the House on Friday. This is beyond rules and procedures,'' he said. The Speaker, however, did not budge. Chautala said, ''The Chair on Friday committed that in future these precedents will not continue. But these continued today as well.'' The Speaker deferred the discussion on the Calling Attention for 30 minutes on Chautala's request.

However, later the Chair asked the Congress member to read out the Calling Attention notice after it was discussed in the House.

Earlier on Friday, when Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa was in the Chair, the House was to take up a discussion on the recent floods.

At that time, Chautala claimed that the Chair wrongfully allowed the conversion of the short notice discussion into calling attention motion.

Gangwa then reminded the JJP leader that there are precedents of this nature. ''It is not for the first time such a thing is being done,'' the deputy speaker said, adding that such a convention was there in 2011 and 2012 too.

Notably, in recent months, there have been signs of differences between the BJP and its ally JJP.

Dushyant Chautala had recently said the alliance between the two parties after the 2019 assembly polls was forged to form a stable government in the state and not due to any compulsion.

