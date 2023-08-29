Raje-led previous BJP govt put several projects on hold for no reason: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday accused his predecessor Vasundhara Raje's BJP government of holding several projects in the state.

Gehlot made the allegation while inaugurating a roadways bus stand in his hometown Jodhpur reconstructed at a cost of Rs 50.51 crores. The chief minister also inaugurated projects worth Rs 69 crore in the district.

''I had laid the foundation of this bus stand during my previous tenure. However, the government of Vasundhara Raje put this project on hold. This project should have been completed about five years back, he said.

Gehlot also laid the foundations of other projects worth Rs 43 crore.

Referring to a refinery project, the chief minister said its cost shot up to Rs 72,000 crores from just Rs 38,000 crore due to the delay caused by the previous Raje government.

''Surprisingly, this was done without any reason. They should at least give a reason why they put it on hold,'' he added.

Before this, Gehlot inaugurated an auditorium and a skill development centre at the Marudhara Industrial Association and encouraged the industrial fraternity to submit suggestions for his government's 'Vision 2030' document.

He said that Rajasthan has emerged as a model state in various spheres.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)