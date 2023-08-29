Pradhan criticises BJD over attack on Sarangi

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday criticised the ruling BJD in Odisha over the attack on BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, maintaining that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik never encourages undemocratic means.

He said that there should be debates and criticisms in politics, and such attacks are unhealthy for democracy.

''I have known the chief minister since 1998 when he was a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. As much as I know him, Naveen-babu would not support the ongoing undemocratic activities,'' he said.

Pradhan claimed there has been ''some deterioration'' in the overall situation of the state in the last four months.

Sarangi was allegedly attacked with eggs and stones by members of Mission Shakti during her visit to the Athantra area in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Pradhan alleged that government officers were being manipulated and used as pawns.

''On behalf of 4.5 crore Odias, I would request them to refrain from such undemocratic and unlawful activities,'' he said.

Rejecting the charges, senior state minister Ashok Chandra Panda said it is not correct to say that there is no democracy in the state.

BJD Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra said his party does not believe in violence.

''The BJD would have been the first to condemn if any untoward incident had happened,'' he said.

He said the BJD immediately suspended its Chilika MLA Prasanta Jagdev when he assaulted BJP leader Niranjan Sethi in September 2021.

''The same Jagdev is being garlanded, and now ready to join the BJP. What example are you setting for the people of Odisha?'' Patra said.

Meanwhile, Pradhan participated in the 'Meri Maati, Mera Desh' programme at IIT-Bhubaneswar during the day.

Pradhan visited the Barunei hills and paid obeisance at Barunei and Karunei temples. With the sacred soil from there, he came to IIT-Bhubaneswar on a bicycle. He was joined by students during the ride.

