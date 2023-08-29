Trump says he will appeal trial date given in federal election case
Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he will appeal the trial date of March 2024 in the case wherein he has been criminally charged over attempts to overturn his 2020 presidential election defeat. U.S. Judge Tanya Chutkan on Monday set a trial date of March 4 for the federal case in Washington, one of four criminal prosecutions the former president faces.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he will appeal the trial date of March 2024 in the case wherein he has been criminally charged over attempts to overturn his 2020 presidential election defeat. "I will APPEAL," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.
He did not mention further details of how or when the appeal will be made and called the probe politically motivated. U.S. Judge Tanya Chutkan on Monday set a trial date of March 4 for the federal case in Washington, one of four criminal prosecutions the former president faces.
