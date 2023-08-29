Left Menu

Haryana Assembly passes bill to give reservation benefits to BC(A) category in civic polls

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-08-2023 00:20 IST | Created: 29-08-2023 00:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana Assembly on Monday passed a bill to give reservation benefits to the Backward Classes-A category in the civic body polls.

After panchayats, now BC(A) category will be given the benefit of reservation in civic elections also, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said during a discussion on the Haryana Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

The Haryana Cabinet had recently accepted the recommendations of the state's Backward Classes Commission to provide the reservation.

An ordinance had been promulgated which will be replaced by the bill.

Elections to the municipal corporations of Faridabad, Gurugram and Manesar are slated to take place in the coming months.

Earlier, the Khattar government had decided to give reservation benefit to the backward communities for the panchayat polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

