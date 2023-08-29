Congress leader Rameshwar Dudi remains critical

Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-08-2023 00:38 IST | Created: 29-08-2023 00:38 IST
Congress leader Rameshwar Dudi's health condition remained critical on Monday, a day after he was admitted to a private hospital here following a brain haemorrhage.

A team of doctors performed a marathon surgery to remove the clot while a nine-member team of doctors was formed to monitor Dudi's health who is diabetic and also a cardiac patient.

Dudi, the chairman of the Rajasthan State Agro Industries Development Board, suffered a brain haemorrhage on Sunday. Looking at Dudi's critical condition, possibilities were explored to shift him to Medanta Hospital in Delhi NCR and a treatment note was prepared and sent to the hospital. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot visited the hospital later tonight after he arrived from Jodhpur and enquired about his condition from doctors. Gehlot told reporters that Dudi will be shifted to Medanta Hospital for further treatment. Earlier in the day, Education Minister BD Kalla reached the hospital and held discussion with the team of doctors on Dudi's condition.

Hospital superintendent Dr Achal Sharma and other doctors were present during the discussion with the minister.

Dudi is on ventilator support in the neurosurgery ICU. Deputy leader of opposition Satish Poonia Nagaur MP and RLP convener Hanuman Beniwal also visited the hospital and enquired about the wellbeing of Dudi from doctors. The 60-year-old Congress leader was the leader of the opposition in the state assembly from 2013 to 2018.

