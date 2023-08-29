Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2023 00:38 IST | Created: 29-08-2023 00:38 IST
Delhi BJP alleges some vector-control staff terminated, AAP hits back
Delhi BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor on Monday alleged that a group of municipal contractual staff employed here for vector control has been ''terminated''.

However, a senior official in the Delhi mayor's office denied the charge and accused the BJP of playing politics.

''Mayor @OberoiShelly as an aware citizen of Delhi, I am shocked to see that when Delhi is facing the issue of dengue and malaria, 22 domestic breeding checking workers have been terminated,'' Kapoor, a Delhi BJP spokesperson, alleged in a post in Hindi on 'X', formerly Twitter.

He also claimed that the Delhi BJP has been saying for a while that contractual staff will be dismissed to ''recruit AAP workers''.

AAP councillor Ankush Narang rubbished the allegation, saying while his party believes in work, the BJP only knows how to do politics.

''The day is not far when these people will dump garbage on streets themselves to defame the people of Delhi,'' Narang alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

