Trump says he'll appeal DC trial date; legal experts say that's not possible

Donald Trump said on Monday he would appeal the scheduling of a March 2024 trial over his alleged efforts to subvert his 2020 election defeat, though legal experts said such a move was not possible before a verdict is reached in the case. "I will APPEAL," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Reuters | Updated: 29-08-2023 01:11 IST | Created: 29-08-2023 01:11 IST
Donald Trump said on Monday he would appeal the scheduling of a March 2024 trial over his alleged efforts to subvert his 2020 election defeat, though legal experts said such a move was not possible before a verdict is reached in the case.

"I will APPEAL," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform. He did not say how or when the appeal would be made. A trial court's scheduling decision is not a legitimate basis for an appeal prior to a verdict being reached, according to legal experts.

During the hearing on Monday during which the March 4 trial date was set, Trump's attorney, John Lauro, vowed to abide by the judge's scheduling decision despite being unhappy with it. The planned trial in Washington, D.C., is one of four criminal prosecutions the former president faces as he mounts a campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

