Haiti pastor stands by decision to protest after gang opened fire

Some of the bodies seen in the videos were wearing yellow and white shirts with "Pastor Marco" logos. Many Haitians have since April joined civilian self-defense groups known as "Bwa Kale," to protect communities against violent gangs who now control large parts of the country, their frequent turf wars driving a devastating humanitarian crisis.

Reuters | Port-Au-Prince | Updated: 29-08-2023 03:52 IST | Created: 29-08-2023 03:52 IST
The evangelical minister who organized a march of largely unarmed demonstrators against a heavily armed gang controlling a suburb of the Haitian capital stood by his decision to protest in an interview with local radio on Monday. At least seven people were killed when gang members opened fire using machine guns, according to local rights group CARDH, during a march of some hundred people on Saturday in Canaan, a northern suburb of Port-au-Prince.

In videos circulated on social media, some protesters were seen carrying sticks or machetes but many were unarmed. "Those who died are those who went to hide in the houses," said Marcorel Zidor, known as Pastor Marco, of the Evangelical Piscine de Bethesda church.

Zidor, who spoke on Mega Radio, added that those who were shot at had lost faith. "Ninety-five percent of my parishioners were being shot at, none of them got hit," he said. Zidor also declined on air an "invitation" to speak with the local prosecutor at his office.

Unverified videos on social media show people being shot at in the street, bodies lying on the ground and people who appear to be hostages saying they thought the march was peaceful and had no idea it was about taking on the gang. Some of the bodies seen in the videos were wearing yellow and white shirts with "Pastor Marco" logos.

Many Haitians have since April joined civilian self-defense groups known as "Bwa Kale," to protect communities against violent gangs who now control large parts of the country, their frequent turf wars driving a devastating humanitarian crisis. The movement has inspired hope but also sparked retaliation against civilians and stirred fears that the groups are spurring on the violence.

