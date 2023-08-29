Left Menu

Guatemala electoral body ratifies Arevalo's presidential victory

Guatemala's supreme electoral tribunal on Monday ratified the victory of center-left candidate Bernardo Arevalo in the Central American country's presidential election following a tense campaign that had plunged the process into uncertainty.

Arevalo, a 64-year-old ex-diplomat and son of a former president, resoundingly won an Aug. 20 second round run-off after prosecutors had earlier threatened to bar his party Semilla from the election, prompting international outcry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

