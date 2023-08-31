Gabon opposition asks junta to finish presidential vote count
Gabon's main opposition alliance on Thursday urged military officers who seized power to continue the election process and finish counting the presidential vote, which it said was falsely awarded to President Ali Bongo before the count was completed.
