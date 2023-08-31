Left Menu

White House asks Congress to pass short-term funding to keep government operating, official tells AP

The White House said Thursday that Congress should pass a short-term funding measure to ensure the government keeps operating after the current budget year ends on September 30.An official with the Office of Management and Budget said lawmakers would very likely need to pass a temporary spending measure in September to prevent a potential partial shutdown.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-08-2023 19:47 IST | Created: 31-08-2023 19:47 IST
White House asks Congress to pass short-term funding to keep government operating, official tells AP
  • Country:
  • United States

The White House said Thursday that Congress should pass a short-term funding measure to ensure the government keeps operating after the current budget year ends on September 30.

An official with the Office of Management and Budget said lawmakers would very likely need to pass a temporary spending measure in September to prevent a potential partial shutdown. The official was not authorised to discuss the administration's plans and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Without such congressional approval, parts of the federal government could shut down when the new budget year begins October 1 and that would jeopardise federal programmes on which millions of US households rely. The shutdown is a risk because of disagreements on the annual spending bills to be passed by the Republican-led House and and Democratic-majority Senate. Neither side wants a shutdown despite their differences.

House Republicans are insisting on sharp cuts to many programmes, reopening a tense debate about government finances from earlier this year when the White House and Congress reached a compromise in June to extend the government's legal borrowing authority through January 2025.

On Wednesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre faced questions at the daily briefing about preparations for a shutdown. Jean-Pierre said she would not address the "hypotheticals" of a closure, even as she sought to assign blame for a shutdown on Congress.

"There's absolutely no reason at all for Congress to shut down the government," she said. "There isn't. And this is a question for Congress to answer." House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told Fox News on Sunday that he "would actually like" to have a short-term funding measure because a shutdown "hurts the American public." He suggested an extension would allow the House to pass its own spending plans and improve its leverage in talks with the Senate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOREX-Euro falls as ECB hike bets take hit on inflation, policymaker comments

FOREX-Euro falls as ECB hike bets take hit on inflation, policymaker comment...

 Global
2
SpaceX preps for back-to-back Falcon 9 launches on Thursday

SpaceX preps for back-to-back Falcon 9 launches on Thursday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Bhutan seeks to balance economy and environment with tourist tax

FEATURE-Bhutan seeks to balance economy and environment with tourist tax

 Global
4
The Transformation of Gaming Realms: Tracing the Journey and Influence of WoW on Video Game Sphere

The Transformation of Gaming Realms: Tracing the Journey and Influence of Wo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023